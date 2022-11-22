Malaysia GE15: Rural communities look towards incoming government for better lives

JOHOR: Many rural communities in Malaysia are hoping that politicians voted into power will bring about positive changes and improve lives, making good on the promises they made during their campaigning for Malaysia’s 15th General Election.

These voters, including farmers and fishermen, want to see development in their villages and financial aid to help them deal with the rising cost of living.

Among them is a Johorean fisherman who wanted to be known only as Hisham.

“If other places can get help such as boats and nets, those of us in this area also want the same as them," he told CNA.

"If those in other places can receive assistance, why can’t we? That's the question. We would like things to be equal.”