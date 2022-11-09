Malaysia GE15: 'I have to beat him', says Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari facing off against ex-mentor

SELANGOR: Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari is determined to reclaim the Gombak seat for Pakatan Harapan (PH), and is confident that voters will continue to support the coalition at the Nov 19 general election.

He is facing off with his former mentor, caretaker senior minister Azmin Ali, who will be defending the seat which he has held for three terms.



Mr Azmin was a prime mover in the infamous Sheraton Move that triggered the fall of Malaysia's short-lived PH government in 2020, and was branded a “traitor” after leading a faction of lawmakers out of the coalition. He will now contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner.



“I have to beat him in Gombak. I have to win,” Mr Amirudin told CNA. “It’s not an easy task. It’s an uphill battle. But we have the machinery, we have the track record in the state of Selangor.“



Mr Amirudin said the PH coalition aims to win 20 of the 22 parliamentary seats in Selangor, like it did back in 2018. But political manoeuvring left it with 16 seats at the time of parliament’s dissolution on Oct 10.

TOUGH FIGHT ON THE CARDS

Selangor is shaping up to be a hot battleground at the election.