Malaysia GE15: Thunderstorm warning issued for Johor and Sabah; voters in Sarawak queue in floodwaters

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the state of Johor and Sabah until 3pm on Saturday (Nov 19), as Malaysians cast their ballots for the country's 15th general election (GE15).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a Facebook post, warned that in Johor, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru, while in Sabah, it involves Tawau and Sandakan.

According to the weather agency, a warning is issued when there are signs of a thunderstorm with an intensity of rain exceeding 20mmh that is "close or expected to occur for more than an hour".

A thunderstorm warning is a short-term warning valid for a period "not exceeding six hours for a single issue".