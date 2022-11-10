TikTok videos by Malaysia election candidates add colour to campaigning

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15) candidates have turned to TikTok as one of the platforms to draw support from voters, especially the young.

One of them is Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin who participated in a TikTok trend to a song called Swipe, a hip hop track by Singaporean singer Alyph.

Although TikTok has previously announced that no political advertising is allowed on the platform, candidates contesting in GE15 have opted to campaign on the platform and engage with the youth.

In a TikTok post by user @abahkitemuhyiddin, the former prime minister who is running for the Pagoh parliamentary seat is seen “swiping” away the logos of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) whenever Alyph sings “swipe”.

The 15-second video has received almost four million views and over 322,000 likes from netizens in four days.