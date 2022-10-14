Barisan Nasional to 'go solo' in the next general election: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition led by United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), has decided to go solo in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

UMNO president and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Thursday (Oct 13) that this came after Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) decision to strengthen its collaboration with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the polls.

"With that, UMNO together with BN will go solo by maintaining the party’s image that has always focused on moderation and that can restore stability and prosperity for the people of various races and religions in this country," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

While PAS is part of the PN coalition led by Mr Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the Islamist party also has a Muafakat Nasional (MN) political pact with UMNO.

BN and PN formed the ruling government prior to the dissolution of parliament last week, but they will enter GE15 as opponents.