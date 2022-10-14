Barisan Nasional to 'go solo' in the next general election: Ahmad Zahid
Parti Islam Se-Malaysia will stick with Perikatan Nasional, as the battle lines are drawn.
KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN), the coalition led by United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), has decided to go solo in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).
UMNO president and BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Thursday (Oct 13) that this came after Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) decision to strengthen its collaboration with Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the polls.
"With that, UMNO together with BN will go solo by maintaining the party’s image that has always focused on moderation and that can restore stability and prosperity for the people of various races and religions in this country," he was quoted as saying by Bernama.
While PAS is part of the PN coalition led by Mr Muhyiddin Yassin’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), the Islamist party also has a Muafakat Nasional (MN) political pact with UMNO.
BN and PN formed the ruling government prior to the dissolution of parliament last week, but they will enter GE15 as opponents.
In early October, UMNO said it would be open to negotiating a political partnership with PAS if the latter meets three conditions, namely PAS must leave PN, sever political ties with Bersatu and officially declare that PAS had separated from PN and Bersatu.
Ahmad Zahid said on Thursday that he had expected PAS’ decision.
“The fact is, UMNO has never closed the door on sincere and honest efforts to unite the Muslim community,” he said.
On Friday, however, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan told reporters that it is still open to forming coalitions with any other political parties in the lead up to GE15.
According to Bernama, he rejected the suggestion that PAS is ditching the MN pact with UMNO when it decided to strengthen cooperation within PN.
“The statement on strengthening ties with PN (was made) because PAS is within the PN coalition … but were there any statements on us severing ties with MN? Yes or no?” he was quoted as saying.
PH WILL NOT WORK WITH MUHYIDDIN, SAYS DAP
Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said on Thursday that the opposition coalition was open to talks on cooperation with PN’s Mr Muhyiddin as well as former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad.
When asked if he would consider working with Mr Muhyiddin and Dr Mahathir, Mr Anwar said that PH would align itself with those who are against corruption and abuse of power.
“Whoever agrees, they can come and talk to us,” he said at a press conference at Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) headquarters.
“The door is wide open.”
Mr Lim Guan Eng, chairman of PH component party Democratic Action Party (DAP), subsequently clarified that Mr Anwar was misquoted and that PH will not be cooperating with Mr Muhyiddin.
Mr Muhyiddin had in February 2020 pulled Bersatu out of PH and worked with UMNO to topple the PH administration in a political manoeuvre known as the “Sheraton Move”.
“The PH presidential council had previously decided not to cooperate with either PN or Muhyiddin because of his prominent ‘traitor’ role in the Sheraton Move, betraying the mandate of the rakyat (people) and forming a backdoor government with UMNO, MCA, MIC and PAS,” said Mr Lim in a statement.