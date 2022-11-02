Don't betray Barisan Nasional because you were not picked for Malaysia GE15: Ahmad Zahid tells politicians

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has warned former Members of Parliament (MPs) who have not been chosen as candidates for the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15) against betraying the coalition.

This came after several senior figures were dropped as the coalition unveiled its candidates in the peninsula on Tuesday (Nov 1).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), said: "Don’t even think about betraying the party directly or indirectly.”

“If this happens, it means that they are ungrateful because all this while, they have been … occupying positions for a long time thanks to UMNO and BN party tickets."

In what may be a reference to caretaker federal territories minister Shahidan Kassim, Ahmad Zahid said: “Don’t even try to close the operational rooms (and) give statements that tarnish the reputation of their own party.”

“They need to realise that it only reveals the truth about their attitude towards the party and citizens need to evaluate such political personalities for themselves,” the BN chairman added.

On Monday, Mr Shahidan wrote on Facebook that all the BN operational rooms in his Arau constituency have been closed and that all the UMNO and BN flags have been lowered.

“Tonight is the saddest night … First time in history,” said Mr Shahidan.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Mr Shahidan plans to defend his Arau seat despite being dropped by BN, adding that he will choose a party that is supportive of Muafakat Nasional, the pact between Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) and UMNO.