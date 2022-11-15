Malaysia GE15: Urban poor voters could decide fate of country's top leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: The growing number of poor Malaysians living in urban areas could well decide the fate of the country’s politicians at the ballot box come Saturday (Nov 19).

Promises such as tackling poverty, creating jobs and solving rising food prices are likely to appeal to these voters, as Malaysia heads to the polls in its 15th General Election (GE15), said analysts.

The group of lower-income Malaysians in large cities, known as the urban poor, has grown over the years as more people move out of rural areas to find work.

The stakes are higher for them at this general election, as they have to worry about when their next meal will be, observers pointed out. Though help is available, it is not always easy for some to find it.

BREAD AND BUTTER ISSUES A FOCUS OF GE15

“I really went out of my way to find assistance,” said Mr B.J. Kemrry, who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are people who do not know what to do because they're in such dire situations. I spoke to government officers, I told certain NGOs that there are people (living) under the bridges.”

Urban poor voters shared their concerns over bread and butter issues, such as surging inflation and rising living costs amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, government agencies face challenges such as data management and getting access to the communities, said incumbent Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament (MP) Fahmi Fadzil, who has been MP for a ward made up of the richest and poorest Malaysians.