Malaysia GE15: What do youth voters want from politicians?

KUALA LUMPUR: Self-taught barber Muhammad Hazem developed a passion for hairstyling when he was just 15, by watching YouTube videos to learn about the trade.

Today, the 20-year-old has big dreams to set up a school for aspiring barbers – something he did not have access to when he was starting out.

With a lack of opportunities and support in Malaysia, however, Mr Muhammad said he will have to leave the country to learn and practise overseas.

"I want to prove that barbers can achieve much more out there. For the sake of my own future and to improve my skills, I will have to go abroad," he said.

Like Mr Muhammad, many young Malaysians are in search of better opportunities abroad, with about 2 million Malaysians residing overseas.

Kuala Lumpur-based EMIR Research, which published a study on Malaysia’s diasporas, said the country has seen its brain drain grow rapidly, with an increasing number of young Malaysians seeking to leave.

The independent think tank called the phenomenon "voting with the feet" and said that policymaking and governance processes need to change to stop the bleeding.