Anwar Ibrahim to contest in Perak in upcoming Malaysia General Election

IPOH, Perak: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed that he will be contesting in the federal constituency of Tambun, Perak for the upcoming general election.

Speaking during a PH event on Thursday (Oct 20) night to launch the coalition's manifesto, Mr Anwar said: "I will be leaping into politics in Perak (for the upcoming polls) ... I did not choose a constituency which guarantees a huge majority. I'm a leader, and I must be brave to fight and win Tambun in the election.

"Perak will be the frontline of our battle during these upcoming polls, and that's why I will be contesting in Tambun."

Mr Anwar, who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for Port Dickson, had previously refused to specify which seat he would be contesting when asked by reporters.

In September, he said that the seat must have an “added advantage” for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and PH.

"Honestly, I have not decided on the choice of the seat to contest but I will certainly consider a seat held by a ‘traitor’ of PKR and PH”, he was quoted as saying then.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Tambun is Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also deputy president for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and caretaker Youth and Sports Minister.

Mr Ahmad Faizal had been declared a “traitor” by PH members for his role in the collapse of the Perak state government in 2020 by switching sides to Perikatan Nasional shortly after the Sheraton Move.

During the event on Thursday, which was attended by around 7,000 party representatives, PH launched its manifesto that focused on eradicating corruption in government and helping the people through high cost of living due to rising inflation.

The PH manifesto was launched in line with the coalition’s slogan for the polls “Kita Boleh” or “We Can”.

In his speech, Mr Anwar said: "Our slogan 'We Can' is based on the fact we will do whatever it takes to help the people ... We must win because we want to affect change in this country.

"The issues faced by the people, such as high prices of basic goods like eggs, chicken and vegetables, are burdening the population."

Also present at the event were Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke, president for Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Mohamad Sabu and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Wilfred Madius Tangau.

During the event, PH secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also confirmed that Mr Anwar will be the coalition's prime minister candidate for the upcoming polls.

"The Pakatan Harapan presidential council, through discussions at Port Dickson and Seremban, have come to a final decision," said Mr Saifuddin.

"Going into the 15th General Election, Pakatan Harapan would like to offer to Malaysians one name as prime minister candidate - Anwar Ibrahim," he added.

Mr Saifuddin also confirmed that seat distribution among the coalition partners - PKR, DAP, Amanah and UPKO - has been completed. He added that PH will now commence talks with parties it has election pacts with on further seat negotiations over the next "two or three days".

PH said last week that it is considering an electoral pact with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance for GE15 instead of admitting the youth-centric party as a component party.