Malaysia votes: Prime minister candidates in upcoming poll

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will go to the polls on Nov 19 in what is set to be a highly competitive race between three major coalitions led by incumbent Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, and former leader Muhyiddin Yassin.

No single coalition is expected to win a simple majority in parliament, which is needed to form a government, as the votes are set to be split more than ever before among the three blocs and numerous other smaller parties.

Here are the candidates vying for the top job:

ISMAIL SABRI YAAKOB, 62

Incumbent Ismail is the prime ministerial candidate for the Barisan Nasional coalition, which has won all but one election in Malaysia's history.

He only served as prime minister for 14 months, before a power struggle forced him to call for early polls.

Ismail faces the difficult task of convincing Malaysians to vote for Barisan despite corruption charges against some of its leaders.

Former Barisan leader and ex-leader Najib Razak is in jail for the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB graft scandal, which cost the coalition the election in 2018.

Ismail is part of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) political party, which leads Barisan and prioritises the interests of the dominant ethnic-Malay community in multi-ethnic, Muslim-majority Malaysia.

A survey by independent pollster Merdeka Center last month showed that Barisan lags behind Anwar's coalition in voter preference, though Ismail is more popular than Anwar.