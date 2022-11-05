More than 900 candidates contesting in Malaysia's GE15, Batu seat in KL sees 10-corner fight

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 945 candidates have been accepted to contest the 222 parliamentary seats in Malaysia’s 15th General Election (GE15), according to the Election Commission (EC) website.

The numbers were reported on the EC website as of 5.45pm on Saturday (Nov 5).

EC chairman Abdul Ghani Salleh said during a press conference after nominations closed that all the seats in the parliament and the three state assemblies of Pahang, Perak and Perlis will be contested.

According to the EC website, Pakatan Harapan (PH) will be fielding 206 candidates, Barisan Nasional (BN) 178 candidates, Perikatan Nasional (PN) 149 candidates and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) 116 candidates.

As for the parties based in East Malaysia, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) will be fielding 52 candidates and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will contest in 31 seats.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS), which is part of PN, will contest 22 seats using its own logo.

There are 108 independent candidates contesting the election.