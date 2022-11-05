Tight race expected at Malaysia’s general election, with no likely clear winner: Observers

SINGAPORE: Malaysia’s 15th General Election is expected to be a closely fought contest, with some observers saying that there will likely be no clear winner after the Nov 19 vote.

The two-week campaigning period for GE15 kicked off on Saturday (Nov 5).

Three main coalitions – Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) – are looking to take the biggest share of the federal seats available to form the next government. The Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) coalition led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad is also in the race.

Dr Johan Saravanamuttu, adjunct senior fellow at the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said it is going to be interesting from the perspective of multi-cornered fights in a fragmented political landscape.

“This is probably the first election where we see such an array of contestants coming from three main coalitions and, on top of that, you also have independent groups,” he added.

“So, it is a very interesting political scene, which is unprecedented in Malaysia. We are waiting to see the fireworks.”