PAS may face tricky battle to win over Kelantan state amid economic slowdown

The state government has promised greater economic growth for the future, approving several basic infrastructure projects, such as the upgrading of the city’s airport.

Modern hyper-marts common in other parts of the country, like Aeon and Lotus's, have also cropped up in recent years, creating new jobs.

But voters hope that even more can be done.

“We are still left behind in terms of progress, with development, with facilities as well as infrastructure. My hope is that Kelantan will be able to be on par with other states that have already progressed,” one potential voter told CNA.

ECONOMIC SLOWDOWN, BRAIN DRAIN

Services make up about 70 per cent of the local economy, including thousands of micro-businesses. But things have not been looking good for some of them.

Even at the Siti Khadijah Market in the heart of the city, one of its busiest spots, some stall owners have reported slower business compared to pre-COVID times.

From chicken sellers to snack sellers, many told CNA that their businesses have taken a hit, with fewer patrons and an increase in the cost of their goods.

“Now we are trying to crawl, step by step,” said one chicken stall owner.

They’re hoping for more support from the authorities, such as improvements to infrastructure.

The state is also facing a brain drain. Many, especially the young, are seeking greener pastures elsewhere, such as in Kuala Lumpur or Putrajaya.

SOLUTIONS FOR THE STATE

Dr Saadiah Mohamad, an economics professor at the University of Selangor, said one solution to curb the loss of talent could lie in the agricultural sector, which contributes a “big proportion” to the state’s GDP.

She added that areas like modern technology, agrifarms and agribusinesses have to be “seriously developed because the demand is there”.