Malaysia election: Who will win the tussle for the ethnic Malay votes?

“You have to respond to the attitude of the people. We can’t just say this is not right and put someone the people do not want,” added the 97-year-old.

For GE15, Dr Mahathir will be leading the Malay movement Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA). He is also seeking re-election in the Langkawi constituency.

RURAL MALAYS LIKELY TO SUPPORT UMNO, PAS

Political analysts interviewed by CNA said that Malay voters in rural heartlands are likely to support candidates who preserve the rights of the Malays, fight for Islamic superiority and pledge to preserve the longevity of the royal house.

Dr Serina Rahman, who is a lecturer with the Southeast Asia Studies Department at the National University of Singapore (NUS), stressed that the “core issues” of “race, religion and royalty” affect the rural Malay vote, and this has not changed over the years.

Mr Adib Zalkapli, director for strategic advisory firm BowerGroupAsia said that rural Malay voters in Peninsular Malaysia are likely to vote for either UMNO or PN component party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) as they are “recognisable brands”.

“For instance, for PAS in areas like Kelantan and for UMNO in (rural) areas on the west coast, these parties are seen as legitimate representatives of the Malay Muslim community,” he added.

Mr Sani Hassan, a retiree who lives Kampung Mawai Baru in the Kota Tinggi federal constituency, is a case in point. The Kota Tinggi federal constituency has been won by UMNO since 1986 and is considered a BN stronghold.