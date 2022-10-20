How Malaysia's election system works

Malaysia will hold a general election on Nov 19, its election commission said on Thursday (Oct 20).

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved parliament on Oct 10 and called for snap polls, saying an election would end years of political instability.

Here is a breakdown of how Malaysian elections work:

THE ELECTION SYSTEM

Malaysia is a parliamentary democracy, and a constitutional monarchy in which the king plays a largely ceremonial role, although he has certain discretionary powers.

Elections are held every five years unless the prime minister calls for an early poll.

The election process is based on the "first-past-the-post" system, which means the party or coalition that wins 112 seats – the number needed for a simple majority in the 222-seat lower house of parliament – will form a government.

THE VOTERS

About 21.1 million Malaysians are eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

About 5 million will be voting for the first time, largely as a result of the government lowering the minimum voting age to 18 years from 21 last year.

Voting is not compulsory and turnout fluctuates. In the last 2018 polls, 82.3 per cent out of nearly 15 million voters cast their ballots - one of the highest in Malaysia's history.

A high turnout typically tends to favour the opposition, while a lower participation favours the incumbent.