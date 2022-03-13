Timing of general election ‘a major decision’, to be held when parties are ready: Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said on Sunday (Mar 13) that a general election will only be held when all parties involved are ready.

“Ready or not, let the party leadership decide,” Mr Ismail Sabri said in response to calls for a general election to be held soon, to ride on the back of Barisan Nasional’s victory in the Johor state election on Saturday.

BN won 40 out of 56 seats in the state legislature, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) won 13 seats, and Perikatan Nasional (PN) won three seats.

“Many more areas need to be studied ... Just because one small group wants to hold GE, we have to do it?” Mr Ismail Sabri was reported as saying.

Calling a general election is “a major decision we have to discuss”, the prime minister said, urging Malaysians to “wait for the right time”. He added: "Apart from that, there are procedures. I need to have an audience with the (king) to get his consent and if he grants it, only then we can hold (the election).”