Voters left feeling ‘powerless’ in ongoing political gridlock following Malaysia GE15 results: Experts

The king will be holding a special meeting with fellow rulers on Thursday (Nov 24), to see if they can solve the political impasse.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) leader Muhyiddin Yassin had declared that his coalition will not be forming a unity government with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's PH. The two blocs are frontrunners after securing the highest number of seats in the Nov 19 polls, with neither achieving a simple majority, resulting in a hung parliament.

VOTERS LEFT FEELING POWERLESS

Voters in Malaysia may be left feeling like their efforts to cast their ballots have made no impact on the country’s democracy.

Ms Tricia Yeoh, chief executive officer of the Institute for Democracy and Economic Affairs, said the lead-up to the election and the actual polls itself, “took place in a rather muted manner”.

“Parts of Malaysia were already flooding, and so there was already a sort of disenfranchisement with politics as a whole,” she told CNA938 on Wednesday (Nov 23).

However, the campaign period rejuvenated voters who became more excited about the electoral contest.

“The voter turnout was very high, which means that many Malaysians actually took the time, bothered to return back to their hometowns, some of them braving traffic jams for close to 20 hours,” said Ms Yeoh.