Live updates: Genting Highlands landslide search and rescue operation
Malaysia's fire department earlier said that 79 people were caught in the landslide which hit a campsite near Genting Highlands.
SINGAPORE: At least eight people are dead after a landslide struck a campsite near Genting Highlands in Malaysia's Selangor state early on Friday (Dec 16).
Search and rescue efforts are ongoing for people presumed missing at the campsite close to the road and near Father's Organic Farm in Gohtong Jaya.
Latest updates:
