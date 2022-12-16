Logo
Around 100 people feared trapped after Genting Highlands landslide in Malaysia
Around 100 people feared trapped after Genting Highlands landslide in Malaysia

Malaysian firefighters searching for victims of a landslide in the Genting Highlands on Dec 16, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/bernamadotcom/Bomba Selangor)

16 Dec 2022 08:02AM (Updated: 16 Dec 2022 08:06AM)
KUALA LUMPUR: Around 100 people are feared trapped in a landslide in Malaysia on Friday (Dec 16), the country’s fire and rescue department said in a statement.

At least 37 people were rescued from the campsite at Gohtong Jaya in Genting Highlands, news agency Bernama reported.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3am after receiving a distress call at 2.24am.

He said the landslide near Father’s Organic Farm had fallen on a campsite close to the road.

Malaysian firefighters searching for victims of a landslide in the Genting Highlands on Dec 16, 2022. (Photo: Twitter/bernamadotcom/Bomba Selangor)

"According to the police, there are 100 people at the campsite who are likely to be victims of the landslide.

“The search and rescue mission for the victims is being carried out with the STORM (Special Tactical Operation and Rescue Team of Malaysia) team," he said in response to Bernama's queries.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/nh

