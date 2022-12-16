Around 100 people feared trapped after Genting Highlands landslide in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Around 100 people are feared trapped in a landslide in Malaysia on Friday (Dec 16), the country’s fire and rescue department said in a statement.

At least 37 people were rescued from the campsite at Gohtong Jaya in Genting Highlands, news agency Bernama reported.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Norazam Khamis said firefighters began arriving at the scene at about 3am after receiving a distress call at 2.24am.

He said the landslide near Father’s Organic Farm had fallen on a campsite close to the road.