Child abuse case: Anwar vows not to back down in probe against GISB conglomerate

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vowed that he will not compromise in the probe against Muslim conglomerate Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) that has been linked to a massive child abuse case in the country.

This comes even as Malaysia’s police chief Razarudin Husain said that the extreme fanaticism towards GISB’s leadership by its followers is believed to be the reason as to why some are willing to sacrifice their lives and that of their family members.

Mr Anwar on Wednesday (Sep 25) stressed that the authorities are working to uncover the group’s alleged misconducts. These include sexual abuse, human trafficking, and deviant Islamic teachings among others.

GISB is believed to have close links to the Al Arqam sect, which was banned by Malaysian religious authorities in 1994 for deviant practices.