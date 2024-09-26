Child abuse case: Anwar vows not to back down in probe against GISB conglomerate
Malaysia’s police chief Razarudin Husain meanwhile believes that the extreme fanaticism of GISB followers towards the firm’s leadership were to their detriment.
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has vowed that he will not compromise in the probe against Muslim conglomerate Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) that has been linked to a massive child abuse case in the country.
This comes even as Malaysia’s police chief Razarudin Husain said that the extreme fanaticism towards GISB’s leadership by its followers is believed to be the reason as to why some are willing to sacrifice their lives and that of their family members.
Mr Anwar on Wednesday (Sep 25) stressed that the authorities are working to uncover the group’s alleged misconducts. These include sexual abuse, human trafficking, and deviant Islamic teachings among others.
GISB is believed to have close links to the Al Arqam sect, which was banned by Malaysian religious authorities in 1994 for deviant practices.
“I am resolute and I will not back down. If I have to compromise on this issue, then there’s no point in me being the prime minister,” Mr Anwar was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today (FMT).
The prime minister warned that those who commit crimes will face the law, even if they were to claim that they uphold Islamic principles.
“It doesn’t matter if they are preachers and they foam at the mouth when talking about Islam. We will still take action (if they commit crimes),” said Mr Anwar.
GISB FOLLOWERS REMAIN IN MALAYSIA
Meanwhile, Mr Razarudin on the same day told the media that the authorities believe that GISB followers may be financially dependent on the group. Hence, they are believed to have remained in Malaysia as they have no financial means to escape, Bernama reported.
Earlier this week, the police said that they have seized and frozen close to RM5 million (US$1.21 million) in cash, vehicles and bank accounts, in addition to more than a dozen lots of land linked to GISB.
On Sep 11, authorities in Malaysia rescued 402 children and teenagers from 20 care homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan that were allegedly owned by GISB. Initial investigations found that at least 13 of them had been sodomised or taught to sexually abuse others.
And the number of those rescued has since ballooned to 572 children and teenagers as of Sep 24, FMT reported.
More than 300 people – including GISB’s senior management – have since been detained.
SELANGOR TO INVESTIGATE OVER 600 PEOPLE
Meanwhile, the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) said that it has received full cooperation from the police in investigating 612 people allegedly linked to GISB.
“On the day the police launched Op Global on Sept 11, JAIS established a special committee led by its director to form a dedicated team focused on addressing and taking specific actions regarding the arrests made by the police.
“Several decisions were made by the committee, and JAIS has received full cooperation from the police to investigate the 612 individuals under the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995,” said Selangor Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Dr Mohammad Fahmi Ngah, as reported by the New Straits Times (NST).
Of the 612 people, 386 have been identified as rescued victims, 184 categorised as Persons of Interest (POI) and the remaining 42 are awaiting classification from the police.
Dr Fahmi said that eight special investigating officers were appointed to continue the investigation of several key cases involving high-profile individuals within GISB.
Meanwhile, NST reported Dr Fahmi as saying that the state government will work with the Selangor Islamic Religious Council to establish a streamlined and efficient mechanism following GISB’s actions of collecting funds or donations from Muslims for the benefit of their group through charitable organisations.