Analysis: Gloves come off as Malaysia, Goldman Sachs step up wrangle over controversial 1MDB settlement deal

SINGAPORE: The latest twist in the ongoing scandal at 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) is showing signs of turning into a political fiasco that could seriously singe former premier Muhyiddin Yassin and US banking giant Goldman Sachs — if details of a controversial settlement deal between them are revealed.

On Thursday (Oct 12), the US financial giant said it was taking Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government to court in London for violating key elements of the US$3.9 billion (S$5.3b) settlement agreement that it signed in August 2020 with the Muhyiddin administration.

The deal was classified under Malaysia’s tough Official Secrets Act.

But now, Goldman Sachs’ push to force Malaysia into arbitration in the London courts is forcing Kuala Lumpur to consider declassifying the confidential settlement agreement, said a senior government official, who is advising Mr Anwar on the asset recovery campaign.

“Malaysia has strictly followed provisions in the agreement, even in the event of handling disputes. Goldman Sachs is not,” the official, who declined to be named, told CNA.

He noted that there is a growing sentiment in the Anwar government for the agreement to be made public stemming from widely held perceptions of the settlement being paltry compared to losses suffered by the country.