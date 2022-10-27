Malaysia election: Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari expected to face Azmin Ali in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Anwar Ibrahim has hinted that Selangor chief minister Amirudin Shari might be fielded as a candidate for the Gombak parliamentary seat in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“That is the duty of Amir (Amirudin), who wants to take care of Gombak. We will send Selangor’s main commander to Gombak … but this is not an official announcement … officially will be on Oct 28,” he said on Wednesday (Oct 26).

“I am the commander and I can, God willing, defend it (for PH),” Mr Amirudin reportedly told Mr Anwar.

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Gombak, Mohamed Azmin Ali, who was also the senior minister of international trade and industry in the Ismail Sabri Yaakob-led Cabinet, had previously stated his desire to defend the Gombak seat in GE15.

“I have been in Gombak for a long time. The people know me. They know my capabilities and devotion,” he was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today on Tuesday.

“I’m ready to continue serving the people of Gombak.”

He added that he welcomed the challenge of any candidate for the seat, adding that it was part of the democratic process.

Separately, Mr Azmin claimed that Mr Anwar has decided to contest in Tambun, Perak because he is afraid of being rejected by Malay voters in Gombak.

“He (Mr Anwar) left Port Dickson to (want to) contest in Gombak. However, he is running to Tambun,” Mr Azmin was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today at a Perikatan Nasional (PN) event on Wednesday.

“Gombak has a Malay majority, and because Malays will not accept someone who is power-hungry, he is running to an area that has fewer Malay voters,” he reportedly said.