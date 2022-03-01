Malaysia government does not protect anyone involved in corruption, says PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government does not protect any individuals involved in corruption and there is no selective prosecution of those accused of corruption, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob in the Lower House on Tuesday (Mar 1).

He said no corrupt politician has been spared from the criminal justice system and any individuals involved in corruption, be it from the government or the opposition, will be brought to justice.

Mr Ismail Sabri was responding to opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim who had asked on the seriousness of the government to ensure that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should act without hesitation against anyone.

“So, one cannot assume that today’s government is protecting certain individuals and taking action only against certain others to satisfy certain parties,” said Mr Ismail Sabri as quoted by Bernama.

“We don’t know if there was a (practice of) selective prosecution or not, but today, there is no selective prosecution. That’s our promise,” he added.

Mr Ismail Sabri said ongoing court cases involving elected representatives from both the government and the opposition are evidence of the government’s seriousness in taking action against those involved in corruption.

“When it comes to corruption we protect nobody. Whoever is accused of corruption the courts will decide on the right course of action,” said Mr Ismail Sabri, who is also MP for Bera, a constituency in Pahang.

Currently, former prime minister Najib Razak and former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi are facing various charges of corruption, abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.