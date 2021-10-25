Malaysian government to instruct agencies to probe claims in Pandora Papers, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will instruct its agencies to look into claims in the Pandora papers, the leaked confidential records of offshore wealth involving several prominent figures in the country, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on Monday (Oct 25).

The de facto law minister was responding to a follow-up parliamentary question by Port Dickson MP Anwar Ibrahim, who asked the prime minister to explain the government’s measures to preserve the administration’s credibility and integrity following the expose.

“I give the assurance that I will invite all the agencies you mentioned - the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and other parties - to relay an instruction from the prime minister for the investigations to be conducted,” the minister said.

“And god willing, we will discuss and determine a date to present the findings to parliament, once (we have) obtained the result of the investigation,” he added.