Malaysia government to stop subsidising chicken breeders from Jul 1, says PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will stop giving subsidies to chicken farmers from July, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday (Jun 1).
Instead, the subsidies will be channelled directly to the people, he said.
“In Malaysia, the price of anything can increase and the people will not complain, except the price of chicken. If the price is allowed to float, the current price of chicken can reach RM12 (US$2.74) per kilogram.
“But in an effort to ensure that the people are not burdened, the government subsidises farmers to keep the price at RM8.90. For this, the government spends RM720 million,” he said during a Barisan Nasional’s convention held in conjunction with the coalition's 48th anniversary.
The prime minister said only about 10 per cent of the farmers claimed the subsidy.
“Instead, various issues were raised, so from July 1, we will no longer provide subsidies to farmers. We will give directly to the people in need,” he said during his speech.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference later, Mr Ismail Sabri said giving subsidies directly to the people is “the best solution”.
“Not just for chicken, but other food as well if their prices increase.
“The money will be used to accommodate the difference in price. ... The difference in between is what we will give to the people,” he said.
Mr Ismail Sabri said the Domestic and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) will provide more details later.
Malaysia currently imposes a price ceiling of RM8.90 per kg for standard chickens. This will be in effect until Jun 5.
Chicken farmers and traders have complained of slim profit margins, citing expensive feed as among the factors of higher operating costs.
On May 23, Mr Ismail Sabri announced that Malaysia would halt the export of 3.6 million chickens per month, until domestic prices and production stabilise.
Following the announcement on the export ban, MAFI promised to expedite and simplify the procedures for direct subsidy payments to poultry breeders.
Out of the RM729.43 million subsidy for chicken breeders, only RM50 million had been paid so far, it said on May 24.
National news agency Bernama reported on May 25 that some traders were selling their chickens above the ceiling price.