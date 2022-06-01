Malaysia government to stop subsidising chicken breeders from Jul 1, says PM Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government will stop giving subsidies to chicken farmers from July, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Wednesday (Jun 1).

Instead, the subsidies will be channelled directly to the people, he said.

“In Malaysia, the price of anything can increase and the people will not complain, except the price of chicken. If the price is allowed to float, the current price of chicken can reach RM12 (US$2.74) per kilogram.

“But in an effort to ensure that the people are not burdened, the government subsidises farmers to keep the price at RM8.90. For this, the government spends RM720 million,” he said during a Barisan Nasional’s convention held in conjunction with the coalition's 48th anniversary.

The prime minister said only about 10 per cent of the farmers claimed the subsidy.

“Instead, various issues were raised, so from July 1, we will no longer provide subsidies to farmers. We will give directly to the people in need,” he said during his speech.