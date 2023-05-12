Malaysia records better-than-expected GDP expansion of 5.6% in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's economy recorded a better-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) expansion of 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, driven mainly by private sector expenditure.

Earlier, local daily The Star, citing analysts, predicted that the GDP growth for the first three months of the year to hover around 4.8 per cent.

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said on Friday (May 12) that the growth in 2023 was supported by a further expansion of household spending, continued investment activity, improving labour market and higher tourism activities.

She added that on a seasonally adjusted basis, the economy has recovered to its pre-pandemic levels.

“The labour market continued to strengthen in the first quarter of 2023 and is expected to remain supportive of domestic demand.

“The whole economy is no longer in crisis and, in fact, continues to gain strength,” she said when announcing the performance of the first quarter of 2023.

Malaysia's GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 stood at 7.1 per cent.