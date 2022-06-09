CNA Explains: Why Malaysia is considering to reintroduce the GST and are businesses receptive?

KUALA LUMPUR: Last week, Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob reportedly said that the government was keen on reintroducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

In an interview with Nikkei, he noted that the GST was unpopular but said that the government had limited options because it had lost around RM20 billion (US$4.57 billion) in revenue after the tax was abolished.

The GST, levied at a blanket 6 per cent, was introduced in April 2015 by former prime minister Najib Razak to replace the Sales and Services Tax (SST).

GST was a hot button issue in the run-up to Malaysia’s 14th General Election. Pakatan Harapan (PH) promised to abolish the tax if it took power. During its stint as the ruling government, PH abolished the GST in June 2018 and reinstated the SST. The latter has remained in place even after the PH government fell in March 2020.

As Malaysia recovers from the pandemic and seeks ways to increase federal revenue, there have been suggestions that the GST, as a broad-based consumption tax, may be a potentially useful fiscal tool.