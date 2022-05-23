Malaysia government to halt export of 3.6 million chickens per month until domestic prices stabilise ​​​​​​​

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will curb the export of chickens from Jun 1, among other measures to address the domestic supply shortage, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He made the announcement on Monday (May 23) following a Cabinet meeting on the rising prices of essential goods and the chicken supply issues.

"As a short-term measure, the Cabinet meeting today has made a few decisions on the current supply and pricing issues of chicken, including halting the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month beginning Jun 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

“The government’s priority is our own people,” he said in a statement.

The prime minister added that the government would also create a buffer stock of chicken, and optimise existing cold storage facilities under the ownership of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) and agencies.