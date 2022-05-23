Malaysia government to halt export of 3.6 million chickens per month until domestic prices stabilise
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will curb the export of chickens from Jun 1, among other measures to address the domestic supply shortage, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
He made the announcement on Monday (May 23) following a Cabinet meeting on the rising prices of essential goods and the chicken supply issues.
"As a short-term measure, the Cabinet meeting today has made a few decisions on the current supply and pricing issues of chicken, including halting the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month beginning Jun 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.
“The government’s priority is our own people,” he said in a statement.
The prime minister added that the government would also create a buffer stock of chicken, and optimise existing cold storage facilities under the ownership of the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (MAFI) and agencies.
Malaysian consumers have complained of rising chicken prices amid a supply shortage. Some retailers have to resort to rationing their sales.
In his statement, Mr Ismail Sabri said other additional moves included simplifying the subsidy claims process for chicken producers and recognising overseas slaughterhouses to increase the production of the country’s chicken supply.
The approved permit (AP) for importing whole and cut chicken has also been abolished, he said, which aimed at increasing food supply.
He added that the ministers also raised proposals on corn cultivation as an alternative for chicken feed in the Cabinet meeting.
According to statistics on the Federation of Livestock Farmers Associations of Malaysia’s website, Malaysia’s export of live birds has grown from 40.19 million birds in 2007 to 59.08 million in 2020.
It imported over 62,770 metric tonnes of cut chicken and exported 18,320 metric tonnes of cut chicken in 2020.
According to Singapore Food Agency data, about one-third of Singapore's chicken supply is imported from Malaysia. Other major sources include Brazil (49 per cent) and United States (12 per cent).