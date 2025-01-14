Malaysia vows tough action against halal logo misuse amid furore over convenience store ham and cheese sandwich

KUALA LUMPUR: Businesses that misuse the halal logo will be taken to task, said Malaysia’s religious affairs minister amid a furore over a ham and cheese sandwich sold by a convenience store chain.

The sandwiches were sold with the logo despite allegedly not being officially certified.

Mohd Na’im Mokhtar ordered the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) to enforce actions on those caught misusing the logo to label food products, calling it a “serious offence”.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) would like to warn all parties not to misuse the halal logo label on any product produced,” he said in a statement published on his Instagram account.

Na’im’s statement came in light of an incident at a 24-hour convenience store at Malaysia’s top university Universiti Malaya (UM), where "ham and cheese" sandwiches allegedly without the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) were sold with the halal logo on its label.

The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) will not compromise on issues involving public integrity and interest,” Na’im said in his statement, as quoted by local media.

“All parties are urged to consult Jakim and state Islamic religious authorities on halal-related matters,” he added, expressing regret over the incident.

Earlier, Jakim posted a media statement, confirming that the ham and cheese sandwich sold at KK Super Mart - more commonly known as KK Mart - at the public university premises, as well as the company producing the product do not possess the official SPHM halal certification, although it has a halal logo printed.

“Therefore, the company’s act of printing a halal logo on the product is an offence under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 (Act 730) and legal actions will be taken by KPDN,” the department of Islamic development said on Monday.