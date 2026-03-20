A glow of tradition: In Perak, traditional lamps light up Hari Raya celebrations
Muslims celebrate Hari Raya on Saturday (Mar 21), marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.
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IPOH, Perak: In Kampung Pasir Puteh, in Malaysia’s northern state of Perak, preparations for Hari Raya begin weeks in advance.
For 67-year-old retiree Jasmi Daud and his family, that starts with a trip into the forest to cut buloh – Malay for bamboo – by hand.
The bamboo forms the backbone of their pelita panjut, traditional oil lamps commonly seen in villages during Ramadan and Hari Raya.
The practice has been passed down through generations.
“My late father started it as a passion project. Wherever he was, he would always put up the lamps,” he told CNA.
“And now, it’s continued by his children and grandchildren. It is not compulsory, but it feels like something we must do. Otherwise, it doesn’t feel like Hari Raya.”
Back home, the family gets to work. Bamboo is shaped into structures ranging from simple huts and cars to more elaborate designs such as mosques and pagodas.
The lamps are typically made using tin cans filled with kerosene and fitted with a wick, before being tied onto the bamboo frames.
As the sun sets, residents gather to break fast together, sharing food and conversation.
Then, as darkness falls, the lamps are lit one by one.
Lighting pelita is a long-standing tradition in villages across Malaysia. Once used to guide people home in the dark, they have since become a symbol of warmth, community and the festive spirit.
For Jasmi’s family, the process also brings three generations together. Their dedication has paid off – they have won the village’s annual pelita panjut competition four years in a row.
This year, they took home the grand prize of RM1,000 (US$250), though Jasmi said the real reward lies in keeping the tradition alive.
Held in the lead-up to Hari Raya, residents – whether participating in the competition or not – decorate their homes with lamp displays, turning the village into a vibrant showcase of creativity and heritage.
“This is the most enjoyable part. Without things like this, Hari Raya isn't exciting or lively,” said Jasmi. “When we come home to the village from the city, we can really feel the Hari Raya atmosphere.”
Mohamad Norriduan, chairman of the village’s development and security committee, said the competition, which has been held for almost a decade, has grown steadily over the years.
“When we first organised this competition, the response wasn’t very encouraging as people didn’t really know much about it,” he said.
“But year after year, the response has become very strong. Even (visitors) from outside Perak come here specifically to see this traditional competition.”
The displays remain up for about a week after Hari Raya, and more than 1,000 visitors are expected to visit the village to soak in the festive atmosphere.
Source: CNA/dn
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