Malaysian air force pledges thorough probe into fighter jet crash

BUTTERWORTH: The Malaysian air force has pledged to conduct a thorough probe after a fighter jet crashed on Tuesday (Nov 16), killing one pilot and injuring another.

The incident involved a Hawk 108 plane at the Butterworth Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Penang.

RMAF deputy chief Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan said early on Wednesday morning the probe will be conducted immediately.

"We will conduct a detailed investigation but other than that, I am unable to comment," he told reporters at Seberang Jaya Hospital, where the injured pilot was being treated.