Malaysia to raise transboundary haze issue at ASEAN meeting, says existing disaster mechanisms do not cover it

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will raise the issue of transboundary haze at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila next month, as it seeks more effective regional mechanisms to address the problem.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Monday (Oct 12) that the haze issue required special attention because it is not covered by existing ASEAN mechanisms for natural disasters.

“We already have an ASEAN mechanism for natural disasters but haze is not included or classified as a natural disaster,” he said, as quoted by state news agency Bernama.

“So this will be one of the issues that I will personally raise at the meeting with my counterparts.”

Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial confirmed on Tuesday that transboundary haze would be discussed at the preparatory foreign ministers' meeting ahead of the ASEAN summit.

“It’s on the agenda,” he said.