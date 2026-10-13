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Malaysia to raise transboundary haze issue at ASEAN meeting, says existing disaster mechanisms do not cover it
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Malaysia to raise transboundary haze issue at ASEAN meeting, says existing disaster mechanisms do not cover it

“We already have an ASEAN mechanism for natural disasters but haze is not included or classified as a natural disaster,” says Malaysia Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan.

Malaysia to raise transboundary haze issue at ASEAN meeting, says existing disaster mechanisms do not cover it

A fisherman casts a fishing net near the RTS Link bridge as the Air Pollutant Index (API) reaches unhealthy levels in Johor Bahru on Oct 7, 2026. (Photo: CNA/Zamzahuri Abas)

13 Oct 2026 12:47PM
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KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will raise the issue of transboundary haze at an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers’ meeting in Manila next month, as it seeks more effective regional mechanisms to address the problem. 

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said on Monday (Oct 12) that the haze issue required special attention because it is not covered by existing ASEAN mechanisms for natural disasters.

“We already have an ASEAN mechanism for natural disasters but haze is not included or classified as a natural disaster,” he said, as quoted by state news agency Bernama.

“So this will be one of the issues that I will personally raise at the meeting with my counterparts.” 

Philippine foreign ministry spokesperson Dominic Xavier Imperial confirmed on Tuesday that transboundary haze would be discussed at the preparatory foreign ministers' meeting ahead of the ASEAN summit. 

“It’s on the agenda,” he said.

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Motorists drive through a bridge as haze from wildfires shrouds the area, in Palembang, South Sumatra on Sep 25, 2026. (File Photo: Reuters/Abriansyah Liberto)

Forest and land fires that have raged for months in Indonesia have blanketed neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia in thick haze in recent weeks, causing a spike in respiratory conditions across the three countries and forcing school closures in parts of Malaysia, including the southern state of Johor. 

The wildfires, mainly on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, are Indonesia’s most intense in 11 years. 

Mohamad said his Indonesian counterpart Arrmanatha Nasir had told him that extremely poor visibility was hampering aerial firefighting operations.

“Indonesia has between three to four airplanes and 34 helicopters, but they cannot take off because visibility is so poor that it is unsafe for any flights in the affected areas,” Mohamad said on Monday. 

The Malaysian foreign minister acknowledged Indonesia’s efforts to extinguish the fires and expressed sympathy for the challenges it faced.

However, he also urged Indonesia to take more effective measures, given the impact of the haze on the public. 

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Arthur Joseph Kurup said in a parliamentary reply on Monday that any proposed legislation to tackle transboundary haze must consider several factors, including its effectiveness, diplomatic implications, burden of proof, and enforceability.

“The effectiveness of a law, however, does not rest on its enactment alone, but the ability to gather evidence, carry out an investigation, and fortify laws outside of Malaysia’s jurisdiction,” he said, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today. 

Separately on Monday, Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto ordered firefighting efforts to be stepped up, with operations focused on Central Kalimantan and South Sumatra provinces. 

Related:

Source: Agencies/ia

Related Topics

transboundary haze ASEAN Malaysia Indonesia forest fires haze
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