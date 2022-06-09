Number of HFMD cases expected to decline within next few weeks, says Malaysia health minister

KUALA LUMPUR: A decline in hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) cases can be expected within the next two to three weeks, said Malaysia’s Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

At a press conference on Thursday (Jun 9), Mr Khairy said HFMD cases are seasonal and transmitted locally.

“Usually, the cases will start and become a wave but after a month, the number of cases will reduce. When many children are exposed to the virus, their immunity will go up and the number of cases will decrease,” he said.

Malaysia has experienced a sharp increase in the number of HFMD cases this year, following the reopening of economic sectors and schools.

Varying levels of movement restrictions were put in place from March 2020 until March 2022 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Health Ministry director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 82,846 HFMD cases have been reported as of the 22nd epidemiological week that ended on Jun 4.

It was a 2.7-fold increase compared to the 30,489 cases recorded during the same period in 2019, and a 33-fold increase compared to the same period last year, he added.

Weekly HFMD cases have fallen by 9.3 per cent, from 18,688 cases in the 21st week to 16,954 HFMD cases in the 22nd week, according to Dr Noor Hisham.

Selangor recorded the highest number of infections so far with 23,305 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Perak, Kelantan and Johor.