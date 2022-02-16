Malaysia health minister Khairy refutes claims that his son was injected with air instead of COVID-19 vaccine

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin has refuted claims that his son was injected with air instead of COVID-19 vaccine.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday (Feb 16), Mr Khairy said that although there have been lies that his son was injected with air, there are now more parents who have faith in the vaccine.

“Don’t disturb others who want their children vaccinated,” he tweeted.

Mr Khairy had shared a video of his six-year-old son Raif being vaccinated on Sunday, but some people commented on social media that it was just “for show” and that his son had not actually been given a COVID-19 vaccine.

To refute claims that the vaccination was not properly done, the Ministry of Health shared a video of the nurse’s explanation on its social media accounts on Wednesday.

The unnamed nurse who administered the jab on Raif explained that her method of hiding the syringe needle with her hand is a good way of calming children.

“I did not remove any vaccine that (did not end up) being injected into the children’s body,” the nurse said.

She also asked the public to stop the baseless allegations that the vaccination was not properly conducted.

Following the nurse’s explanation, Mr Khairy said in another tweet that he stood by her conduct, which he described as very good and professional.