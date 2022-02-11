Malaysian health minister urges companies to improve air ventilation amid pandemic, promises tax deduction

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies in Malaysia which carry out renovations to improve their workplace ventilation systems are eligible for a tax deduction of up to RM300,000, according to Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

On his official Twitter account, the minister called for employers to improve the ventilation in their office if they need to host physical meetings.

“You can qualify for a tax deduction for upgrading your office ventilation system,” the minister tweeted, adding that this tax benefit has been extended until the end of 2022.

Mr Khairy’s tweet also highlighted the specific business assistance initiative under the 2022 budget. Businesses can claim tax deductions up to the aforementioned sum on the costs of renovation to comply with COVID-19 standard operating procedures, including improved ventilation.