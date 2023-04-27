Malaysia mulling return of mask mandate in schools amid spike in COVID-19 cases

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s health ministry is mulling the implementation of a mask mandate in schools amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa in a Berita Harian report on Wednesday (Apr 26) said that she will meet with Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek to discuss the issue soon.

“I will meet Fadhlina this week to discuss guidelines and why we need to control the spread of COVID-19 in schools, especially with the new Arcturus variant,” she reportedly said.

The Arcturus – or XBB.1.16 - is a subvariant of the Omicron virus which, according to a study by the University of Tokyo, spreads about 1.17 to 1.27 times more efficiently than the XBB.1 and XBB.1.5 strains. Test results from the university also suggest that the variant is “robustly resistant” to a variety of COVID-19 antibodies.

According to the latest data from the health ministry, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 30.4 per cent in the 14 days leading up to Apr 22. The health ministry also recorded 14,161 active cases as of that date.

The standard operating procedures (SOP) on the use of masks in schools will be released before school reopens next Tuesday, said Dr Zaliha.

"The SOP regarding the control of COVID-19 will be issued before students return to school on May 2 as a precautionary measure.”

“This is important because we are worried that students will get infected after moving around during the Hari Raya holidays which may cause COVID-19 to spread again in schools," she was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.