Rivers exceed dangerous levels in several Malaysian states; Johor flood kills one

KUALA LUMPUR: The water levels of 23 rivers across six Malaysian states have exceeded danger levels, following continuous rain since Monday night (Feb 27).

Floods in Johor have also led to the evacuation of almost 6,000 people while a man was killed in the southern state after his car was swept away by floodwaters.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said: “The fast current of water from the farm area near the road is believed to have pushed the victim's vehicle into the opposite farm area.

"At the time of the incident, the victim was alone on his way to work at an oil palm factory.”

Mr Bahrin added that the victim's body was found at 12.20pm in a car that was carried about 20m to 30m from the main road by the current.