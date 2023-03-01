Rivers exceed dangerous levels in several Malaysian states; Johor flood kills one

KUALA LUMPUR: The water levels of 23 rivers across six Malaysian states have exceeded danger levels, following continuous rain since Monday night (Feb 27).
Floods in Johor have also led to the evacuation of almost 6,000 people while a man was killed in the southern state after his car was swept away by floodwaters.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Kluang police chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh said: “The fast current of water from the farm area near the road is believed to have pushed the victim's vehicle into the opposite farm area.
"At the time of the incident, the victim was alone on his way to work at an oil palm factory.”
Mr Bahrin added that the victim's body was found at 12.20pm in a car that was carried about 20m to 30m from the main road by the current.
As of 2pm on Wednesday, 15 rivers in Johor, three in Pahang, two in Negeri Sembilan, as well as one each in Selangor, Melaka and Sarawak have exceeded danger levels.
According to the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), water levels of Sungai Kahang in Kluang, Johor exceeded the danger level by 2.46m whereas Sungai Pukin in Rompin, Pahang exceeded the danger level by 2.41m.
Several photos and videos circulating on social media show deserted streets and partially submerged vehicles in Kota Tinggi, Johor, amid heavy floods.
In Rompin, Pahang, a section of a road was seen to have collapsed due to heavy floods, with water gushing through the collapsed section of the road.
Bernama reported that the road was closed in both directions, adding that the police were informed of the situation at about 4am on Wednesday.
According to Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Johor has recorded 5,679 flood victims as of noon on Wednesday.
It said there are now 48 relief centres across six districts in Johor. The six districts are Johor Bahru, Kluang, Kota Tinggi, Kulai, Pontian and Segamat.
NADMA added that Kluang was the worst affected by the floods, with 1,961 people housed in 10 relief centres. Meanwhile, Sabah and Sarawak recorded 485 and 151 flood victims respectively.
The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasted on Wednesday afternoon that continuous rain is expected to hit four states – Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and parts of Pahang – until Thursday.
Just three months ago, several states were hit by heavy floods and more than 70,000 flood evacuees were recorded.
Floods are an annual phenomenon in Malaysia due to the northeast monsoon that brings heavy rain from November to March.