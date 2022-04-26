Amend the laws before allowing hemp, ketum cultivation in Malaysia: Anti-narcotics chief  

KUALA LUMPUR: Relevant Acts and procedures under the Malaysian law have to be amended if the government wants to allow the cultivation of ketum and hemp in the country, said Director of Narcotics Crime Investigation Department Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

Among the amendments that needed to be made involved the Poisons Act 1952 and the National Land Code 1965, said Mr Ayob Khan at a press conference at the Bukit Aman police headquarters on Monday (Apr 25).

Bernama reported Mr Ayob Khan as saying that the Poisons Act 1952 has to be amended because ketum contains psycho-active substances that could be sedative and euphoric.

According to medical experts, ketum is a plant that has stimulant and opioid properties, similar to illegal and addictive substances.

“At present, the planting of ketum is not an offence but when it is picked, processed, sold and exported then it becomes an offence,” said Mr Ayob Khan.

The National Land Code 1965 should also be amended because the power to manage land is under the State List in the Federal Constitution, he added. The state governments have legislative power over subjects under the State List.

“We will abide by any decision the government makes but many procedures and processes need to be followed,” Mr Ayob Khan was quoted as saying.