Price hike for noodles, baked goods on the cards as Malaysia manufacturers grapple with costlier flour

JOHOR BAHRU: The recent increase in the price of flour in Malaysia will likely trigger a chain effect, resulting in everyday items such as noodles, biscuits and bread being more costly, according to industry players.

Those interviewed by CNA noted that the price hike for flour in Malaysia can be attributed to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as well as disruptions in the global wheat supply chain.

Mr Chink Poh Cheng, president for the Johor Bakery, Biscuit, Confectionery and Noodles Merchants Association, told CNA that the price of flour has been increasing since March and will likely rise further in the near future.

“From early this year, flour manufacturers have been informing association leaders that the price of flour will increase,” said Mr Chink.

He said that in March, the price of a 25kg bag of wheat flour increased from RM47 (US$10.69) to RM52. In the following month, the price went up again to RM57.50.

“They (the suppliers) have confirmed there will be another round of increase either in mid-June or early July,” he added.

According to Mr Chink, Malaysia has seven flour mills which manufacture and supply wheat flour to the whole country. As the price of flour is controlled in Malaysia, the flour manufacturers would have to obtain approval from the government before increasing prices.

“This means that all the food manufacturers, retailers using flour will also have no choice but to increase their prices,” he said.

“This affects hawkers, especially those who use noodles, bakeries as well as biscuit manufacturers who receive their supply from these flour manufacturers. Their costs of production will increase, and definitely so will the prices of their products,” said Mr Chink.

Mr Lai Yee Kein, president of the Malaysia Bakery, Biscuit, Confectionery, Mee and Kuey Teow Merchants’ Association, concurred that the increase in the price of flour would ultimately lead to increase in prices of various goods.

He noted that nationally, the price of flour increased by around 7 per cent in March and another 11 per cent in April. Mr Lai added that he has heard from wheat flour manufacturers that there will likely be a further increase of 3.5 per cent in June.

“I think on the whole, many food items that use flour will soon be more expensive,” said Mr Lai.