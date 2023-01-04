High-profile court cases involving Malaysian political leaders to look out for this year

KUALA LUMPUR: As the dust settles in the Malaysian political landscape following the formation of a unity government, several notable political figures will now have to turn their attention to ongoing graft trials.

Among these top officials are Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, whose appointment to one of the biggest political positions in the country received much public backlash due to his ongoing court cases.

Meanwhile, court cases involving former prime minister Najib Razak are also expected to receive public attention this year, in view of his alleged role in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case - one of the largest money-laundering scandals in history.

Other notable politicians being investigated are former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman as well as former finance minister and chairman of the Democratic Action Party Lim Guan Eng.

CNA takes a look at these high-profile court cases in Malaysia which are expected to make headlines in the first half of 2023.

AHMAD ZAHID HAMIDI

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is currently on trial for 12 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) in relation to charitable foundation Yayasan Akalbudi’s funds, eight counts of bribery charges and 27 counts of money laundering, according to Malay Mail.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the foundation’s trustee and sole signatory for cheques, is accused of having used RM31 million (US$7 million) of the charity’s funds for personal reasons.

He is also alleged to have accepted bribes amounting to RM21.25 million during his tenure as the former home minister and to have engaged in direct transactions involving RM72 million as income from illegal activities between March 2016 and April 2018.

The trial is expected to resume from Jan 16 to Jan 19. Additional hearing dates have also been fixed for Jan 30 and Jan 31, Feb 7 to Feb 9, Mar 27 to Mar 30, Apr 10 to Apr 13, and May 15 to May 18.