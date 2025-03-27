Malaysia PM Anwar hails building of Madani Mosque as ‘victory’ amid spat over Hindu temple relocation

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday (Mar 27) hailed the planned construction of a mosque in Kuala Lumpur - named after his government's “Malaysia Madani” slogan - as a “victory” after a decade of delay, amid an ongoing controversy involving the relocation of a Hindu temple.

To make way for the mosque, the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman temple - which currently occupies part of a piece of land owned by a private firm - will be relocated some 50m away on a site that will be gazetted for permanent religious use.

The proposed relocation has sparked backlash from some Hindu advocacy groups, as well as some segments of the Malay-Muslim community who argued that the temple was built illegally.

“This victory, as I remind my fellow Muslims, is not borne of sheer arrogance but our willingness to display wisdom and strength of Islam,” Anwar was quoted as saying by Malay Mail at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Madani Mosque on Thursday.

He added that addressing the issue in a civilised, ethical and peaceful manner reflects the Madani - or Civil Malaysia - values championed by his administration, as reported by the New Straits Times (NST).

“These are Madani values - principles of compassion and kindness, not just for Muslims but for a multiracial society as a whole.”

Anwar also met with the temple committee members following the groundbreaking ceremony after parties involved in the dispute reached an “amicable resolution” two days ago.

“We are glad things worked out in the end,” temple committee chairman K Barthiban told Malay Mail.

“He said we should all come together as a family by living harmoniously and that the government looks after the interest of all,” said Barthiban, referring to the prime minister.

Local news outlets reported heavy police presence at the site of the groundbreaking ceremony at Jalan Masjid India on Thursday, with more than 100 police officers stationed as early as 8am across multiple areas.