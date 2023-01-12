H&M Malaysia files police report after allegations of hidden cameras in changing rooms

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian arm of Swedish retail giant H&M has filed a police report amid concerns that footage from hidden cameras in changing rooms at its Kuala Lumpur stores were being sold online.

“Our customers’ safety is of utmost importance to us. All findings about the recent concerns about hidden cameras in H&M fitting rooms to date have been reported to the police, and investigations are currently ongoing,” H&M Malaysia said in a statement posted on its Twitter account on Wednesday (Jan 11).

“In response to recent concerns about hidden cameras in H&M fitting rooms, we have conducted an inspection of the fitting rooms in all H&M stores in Malaysia and are working to ensure that there are no security breaches that will compromise the privacy of our customers.”

Local media had reported that there were allegations that voyeuristic videos taken from inside the H&M changing rooms were being sold online.

These include the recordings of couples as well as individuals, The Star had reported.

On the H&M Facebook page, social media users have criticised the firm for being negligent, with some saying that the purported victims should sue the clothing company.

“Someone should file a case against your company. Especially with this acknowledgement of your negligence,” said a netizen.

Others have also called for shoppers to boycott the company and expressed their worry over being recorded, asking how long the alleged incident has been going on.