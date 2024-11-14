Home detention could be answer to Malaysia's prison overcrowding woes, but needs proper guidelines: Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: When Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution addressed parliament last Thursday (Nov 7) regarding a proposal to enact a new law that would allow for home detention, one familiar name made a frequent appearance.

Former prime minister Najib Razak is currently pushing for the government to produce an addendum order reportedly issued by Malaysia’s former king Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah that allows him to serve the remainder of his reduced six-year sentence at home.

The former king had halved Najib’s 12-year jail term for corruption and cut his RM210 million (US$47 million) fine to RM50 million as one of his last official tasks before stepping down on Jan 30 this year.

The home detention proposal has been in the news after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim mentioned it during the tabling of the 2025 budget on Oct 18.

Many immediately linked the proposal, which would allow offenders to stay at a designated place, such as a residence, care home, or workers’ dormitory throughout the detention period, to Najib’s bid for home detention.

And during Mr Saifuddin’s address last Thursday, several officials raised the question of the addendum and if the new law would apply to the ex-premier.



However, Mr Saifuddin did not directly address the questions about whether the addendum existed or otherwise, saying that the matter rested with the courts.

“The court considered the addendum to be hearsay. The court’s decision is clear. The matter shouldn’t arise anymore,” he said to a question on the addendum by Kota Bharu parliamentarian Takiyuddin Hassan.

Mr Saifuddin said that the home detention proposal was to solve the problem of overcrowding in prisons and that the focus of the ministry was the 28,000 prisoners who were under remand, and not those who had been convicted of their crimes.

“The Ministry’s intention of enacting this act is to address the issue of those in remand. It doesn’t apply to those who have been convicted ... unless when we table it ... there are parliamentarians who feel that those who have been convicted should also be taken into account. We will make a decision then.

“For now, our intention (of enacting the law) is for those in remand while awaiting trial,” he said to a question by Bukit Gelugor parliamentarian Ramkarpal Singh Deo who asked if Najib, for example, would be eligible for home detention.

Mr Saifuddin however said prisoners remanded for “serious” crimes including those that prescribed sentences of more than 10 years in prison would not be eligible for house arrest under the proposed new law.

According to the Star, the bill is expected to be tabled in July next year.

While experts in the field said that the home detention idea was generally a good one, they stressed that clear guidelines needed to be established for its implementation, and that it should not be introduced just for cost-cutting reasons.

Criminologist P. Sundramoorthy of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) told CNA that while home detentions offer many advantages, they also pose challenges that must be managed carefully to ensure justice and fairness.

“The effectiveness of house arrest depends on the implementation and monitoring mechanisms in place, as well as the individual circumstances of those subjected to it,” he said, adding that an in-depth scientific study on the matter must be conducted before being implemented.

In a statement on Nov 6, the Malaysian Prisons Department said that there is an 11.24 per cent overcapacity in the number of inmates in 43 prisons around the country.

The prisons have a capacity of 74,146 but there are currently 87,419 inmates overall.

It said that 19 prisons, especially those located in the major cities, were experiencing overcapacity of more than 20 per cent.

The prisons department said that the current incarceration rate in Malaysia is 245 per 100,000 people, compared to the world average incarceration rate of 145 per 100,000 people.