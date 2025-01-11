Malaysia's home minister says son under police investigation for alleged criminal intimidation

SEPANG, Selangor: Malaysia Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has confirmed that his son is under police investigation following allegations of criminal intimidation.

“My son is not above the law, and if there are reports against him, it is the responsibility of the police to investigate thoroughly and fairly,” he told reporters during a working visit to Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday (Jan 11).

“The principle I hold is that none of us are above the law, myself included, and that includes my own child,” he said, as quoted by the Malay Mail.

"If the investigation finds there is a basis, let the legal process take its course," he added, as quoted by the New Straits Times.

Earlier this week, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said that police had completed investigations into a criminal intimidation case involving the son of a federal minister.

At the time, the minister's identity had not been disclosed.

Razarudin said the investigation paper had been handed over to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) on Monday for further instructions, after a police report was lodged by the complainant on Jan 1, according to local media.

"The DPP has instructed the investigation officer to obtain a report of the pregnancy examination of the woman who is said to have been threatened by the minister's son”, he said, as quoted in the New Straits Times.

"Initial investigations revealed that the minister's son married the woman in September last year," he said.

Razarudin said they were awaiting verification of the marriage certificate to strengthen the investigation.

"I would like to stress again that the police will not protect anyone involved in an offence, even if it involves a minister or their family.

"The investigation is transparent, and the police will bring those guilty to justice," he told the New Straits Times.

This comes after claims that a minister's son had allegedly threatened a woman who asked him to take responsibility for her seven-week pregnancy.

The incident purportedly occurred when the minister's son was talking with the woman and several other witnesses at a house in Telok Air Tawar, Butterworth, Penang, on Dec 24 last year, local media reported.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.