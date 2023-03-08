No decision to revive KL-Singapore HSR yet, private sector proposals welcomed: Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian government has not made any decision on reviving the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Wednesday (Mar 8).

He said, however, that the unity government is open to receiving proposals on the mega project from the private sector.

“There is no decision on reviving the HSR yet, we are not stopping it. The Prime Minister has given me the instructions that we can talk about it.

“We are open to proposals from the private sector ... as long as (the project) is not funded by the government,” he told reporters after the Invest Malaysia programme on Wednesday.

The programme is the country’s largest annual capital market gathering and involves major banks as well as investors.

Mr Loke said that while a lot of firms have talked about pursuing the project, the Malaysian government has yet to receive any proposals on it.

The government, Mr Loke added, has also not set any timeline for reviving the project.

“There is no timeline because as you know the bilateral agreement with Singapore has been cancelled and terminated by the previous government.

“There is no urgency in terms of reaching any milestone. Right now, we are open to a complete new funding mechanism and implementation model,” he said.