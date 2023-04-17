Malaysia human resources minister says he is not being probed for graft

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar on Monday (Apr 17) said that he is not a suspect in an investigation by the anti-graft agency in relation to allegations involving foreign worker recruitment deals.

Mr Sivakumar – who is also the deputy secretary-general of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) - told local media that he had his statement recorded at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Sunday and was not arrested by the authorities.

“I wasn’t held there as a suspect. I was there only to give statements and I will follow all procedures,” he was quoted as saying by Malay Mail.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the minister also denied reports that his house and office were raided by anti-graft investigators, when asked by reporters on the sidelines of an event in Putrajaya on Monday.

“No, no. There was no (raid),” he reportedly said.

Earlier, Malay-language newspapers Sinar Harian and Utusan Malaysia had reported that the authorities raided Mr Sivakumar’s house and office on Sunday after he gave his statement to the MACC.

Sinar Harian also reported that the raid was in connection with an investigation that money had allegedly been paid for the guarantee of a government contract.

The Star quoted anti-graft agency chief commissioner Azam Baki as saying that the minister was summoned. “Yes, my investigators asked for the minister to come over so that his statement could be recorded,” the chief commissioner told The Star.

The Malay Mail reported that an aide to Mr Sivakumar was arrested last Thursday by anti-graft officers along with another person in relation to the recruitment of foreign workers in the country.

And on Friday, another suspect believed to be Mr Sivakumar’s private secretary was arrested by MACC officers.

Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim last Friday said that the arrests of Mr Sivakumar’s aides was entirely the decision of the anti-graft agency, Bernama reported.

Mr Anwar said he asked the agency to take action if there was basis to do so.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves in terms of expecting anything else because I have no information other than being informed about the arrests …,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Earlier in February, Mr Anwar told parliament that members of his own Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not be spared in his agenda to rid the country of corruption.

“My instruction, including at a meeting this morning with investigative bodies, is: Take action, I don’t care which party, including from my own Parti Keadilan,” he said then.

PKR and DAP are part of the Malaysian unity government along with Barisan Nasional as well as Borneo-based parties.