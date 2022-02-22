Malaysia’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is not about recognition of Taliban government: Foreign minister

PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia’s humanitarian mission to Kabul, Afghanistan, is not to signal recognition of the Taliban government.

It is to ensure that the Afghan people receive the necessary assistance during their time of need, said Mr Saifuddin on Tuesday (Feb 22).

Speaking at a press conference on Malaysia’s humanitarian aid mission to Afghanistan, Mr Saifuddin said that Malaysia is monitoring the situation at Kabul closely.

“This mission is not about recognition of the government in Kabul. We have yet to recognise the government in Kabul and we are monitoring the development closely,” he said, according to a video recording of his speech on Astro Awani.

“There are parameters set by the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and also the Malaysian government before we recognise the Afghan government,” said Mr Saifuddin.