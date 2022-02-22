Malaysia’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan is not about recognition of Taliban government: Foreign minister
PETALING JAYA: Malaysian Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said Malaysia’s humanitarian mission to Kabul, Afghanistan, is not to signal recognition of the Taliban government.
It is to ensure that the Afghan people receive the necessary assistance during their time of need, said Mr Saifuddin on Tuesday (Feb 22).
Speaking at a press conference on Malaysia’s humanitarian aid mission to Afghanistan, Mr Saifuddin said that Malaysia is monitoring the situation at Kabul closely.
“This mission is not about recognition of the government in Kabul. We have yet to recognise the government in Kabul and we are monitoring the development closely,” he said, according to a video recording of his speech on Astro Awani.
“There are parameters set by the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and also the Malaysian government before we recognise the Afghan government,” said Mr Saifuddin.
National news agency Bernama reported that the special flight carrying humanitarian relief aid and 12 volunteers will depart on Tuesday night and is expected to reach Kabul on Wednesday.
The flight will transport five tonnes of humanitarian relief aid in the form of various necessities such as winter clothing, jackets, blankets and milk powder for the people of Afghanistan.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Saifuddin said that the Malaysian humanitarian mission will distribute the aid in collaboration with local Afghan non-governmental organisations (NGOs), such as Ehsas Welfare & Social Service Organization (EWSSO), Humanitarian Assistance Society (HAS), Afghan Welfare Society (AWS) and Just for Afghan Capacity and Knowledge (JACK).
He noted that Malaysian NGOs are always active in providing assistance to local and international communities.
On Monday, Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the government is not opening an office in Afghanistan, in response to a tweet showing photos of a ministry special advisor meeting the Afghan foreign minister.
The ministry clarified that the new office mentioned in the tweet was referring to that of Global Peace Mission, a Malaysian trust foundation established as a movement protesting the declaration of war by the United States and its allies against Afghanistan after the Sep 11, 2001 events.
Afghanistan is reported to be facing a humanitarian crisis, as most foreign aid was halted after the Taliban took over in August last year following the withdrawal of US troops.