Malaysian construction giant IJM under probe over alleged US$617m money laundering; share prices slide

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s anti-graft agency has launched an alleged RM2.5 billion (US$617 million) money laundering probe into IJM Corporation Bhd, sending the construction giant’s shares sliding.

Local media reported that a member of IJM’s top management who holds a Tan Sri title - one of the most prestigious federal honours - as well as a company advisor have been identified as people of interest. Both individuals are believed to be currently overseas.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Azam Baki has confirmed that investigations into IJM are under way and further details will be disclosed from time to time.

IJM confirmed that officers from the MACC and the Inland Revenue Board were present at its office on Monday (Jan 19) to “obtain information”.

"The company is committed to upholding strong standards of corporate governance, transparency and integrity. The company will continue to monitor the development of this matter and will make timely disclosures should there be any material updates," it said in a statement on Monday, as quoted by local media.

"We would like to assure our stakeholders that our business operations are continuing as usual,” it added.

According to The Edge, IJM shares fell 5.7 per cent or 15 sen to open at RM2.50 on Tuesday, down from RM2.65 at the previous close.

The stock had plunged as much as 16.4 per cent on Monday.