'Stop pushing!': Crowds at Malaysia immigration at the start of Deepavali long weekend

SINGAPORE: Crowds of Causeway bus travellers from Singapore were seen at Malaysia's immigration building in Johor Bahru on Friday evening (Oct 21), ahead of the Deepavali long weekend.

Videos shared on the Facebook page Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers showed a crush of commuters jostling for space at the bus platform.

Shouts could be heard as people pushed forward to walk up the escalator and staircase into the arrival immigration hall.

A video shared by Facebook user Gugan Zizou at about 10.40pm showed a Malaysian official standing on a platform.

“Stop pushing, stop pushing!” the uniformed official was heard saying as he attempted to control the crowd.

A separate video taken by Facebook user Revathi Rajagopal showed how the travellers were standing shoulder to shoulder. Voices could be heard urging the crowd to stop pushing.

“There is a person who is about to fall,” a man was heard saying.