Malaysia to allow temporary import of chicken eggs to overcome shortage

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) has agreed to temporarily allow the import of chicken eggs from foreign countries, adding that the decision will be reviewed when the domestic supply stabilises.

In a statement issued on Friday (Dec 16), MAFS said that the move was taken to overcome the egg supply shortage facing the country for the past few months.

The ministry has allowed the import of chicken eggs from India by air on Friday as a trial phase to ensure the imported eggs meet all the standards set, it said.

Tests done on the imported eggs found that the eggs are safe, free from diseases and comply with the stipulated standards for the Malaysian market.

"The tests conducted are to ensure that the people receive imported chicken eggs which are safe, clean, halal and free from all diseases while also protecting the country's livestock industry.

“All protocols and procedures set by the government have also been followed without compromise,” according to the statement.

The ministry, through the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) and the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), implemented controls on the entry of imported chicken eggs at the entry points through the Hold, Test and Release (HTR) examination.

This includes the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for the detection of Salmonella bacteria, Newcastle Disease virus and Avian Influenza, it said.

“The initiative to bring in chicken eggs from outside sources is not to pressure the local industry operators, but to ensure sufficient supply in the country and at competitive prices, as aspired by the unity government under the leadership of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim,” read the statement.